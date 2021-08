On Sunday, Taliban forces took control of capital city Kabul and remaining areas of the country, some six months after US President Joe Biden announced he would start withdrawing the last of America’s troops.President Ashraf Ghani fled the country “to avoid bloodshed” and said the Taliban had won the 20-year war in the region, in a statement.The Taliban have said they will set up a government with no transition period and soon announce the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace.Meanwhile, Afghans and foreigners are scrambling to leave. Around 4,000 British nationals and eligible Afghans are thought to...