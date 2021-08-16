Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

The Biden agenda is based on one big myth

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jVo4d_0bTH9bd300
© Getty Images

At the heart of President Biden ’s plan to create the biggest welfare state in American history is the idea that many families are struggling financially. The way the story goes, everything from a minimum wage hike to a much larger child tax credit to free child care and community college will help the tens of millions of families who are falling behind.

But the premise is somewhat false. Although poverty is a real and serious problem, there is little evidence behind the claim that huge numbers of families are financially unstable. Yet this myth is supported in part by faulty research by one of America’s most beloved nonprofits: United Way.

Every two years, United Way publishes the ALICE Report, and the latest version, released in December, declared that “42 percent of U.S. households could not afford the cost of household basics.” United Way also routinely releases many state-level analyses with similar assertions, including a 2021 report on our home state of Michigan. The reports are widely touted by the news media: There have been nearly 1,000 newspaper citations alone in the past decade, including coverage from CNN to The Associated Press to National Public Radio. But a close examination of the report reveals some failings.

A new study by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy scrutinizes the report’s methodology, starting with its definition of a “Household Survival Budget” — a key feature of the ALICE Report. It creates a hypothetical minimum budget that all families must afford in order to survive, which includes costs such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care and other items. The report declares that all households with income below this threshold — 42 percent of U.S. households in the latest version — are at risk of homelessness, starvation, or more.

But the United Way report does not calculate what it costs to afford household necessities. Instead, it presents the average spending on these items and uses this as an estimate for the bare minimum costs needed for a household to survive. According to this methodology, a family that maintains the same income and spending year-over-year is worse off if their neighbor splurges on a big-screen television or new vehicle. That’s not how poverty works, nor is it any indication of survivability.

An accurate assessment of household survivability would require identifying the lowest prices of certain goods and services, not just the average amount that people pay for them. The use of the average says more about who can “keep up with the Joneses” than it does a family’s ability to survive. And it ensures that the poor will always be among us, since a sizable portion of the population will always spend less than the average.

United Way’s analysis has other basic problems. For example, it doesn’t even measure the number of people who earn less than the hypothetical budgets it creates. It simply slaps the ALICE label on all households — no matter their size or situation — that earn less than a certain amount. The amount depends on the county, and in Michigan it ranges from $35,000 to $60,000. This leads to bizarre outcomes, such as a single adult earning $59,000 getting labeled ALICE, while a family of six with income of $61,000 does not, despite its much larger financial needs. The report also fails to recognize that different households have different financial needs, so the end result is an inflated number that doesn’t accurately say how many families are struggling financially.

Even the name of the ALICE Report is misleading. While the acronym stands for “Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed,” United Way does not measure households’ assets, constraints on income, or even employment. Every letter in the acronym is a false flag. While there are certainly many families that are asset-limited, income-constrained and employed, the ALICE Report does not attempt to measure who they are or what needs they may have.

High-quality research and data are essential to crafting good public policy. Weak and misleading research and data can lead to bad policy. Politicians and advocates for more government spending may use the United Way’s ALICE Report to exaggerate the number of people who need significant government help. It plays right into the Biden administration’s attempts to create an expensive welfare state.

Most importantly, misleading analyses distract from the effort to discover the real needs of impoverished families and the best way to address them. America will struggle to lift up the least fortunate and the most vulnerable as long as there’s no clear picture of who they are — and who they aren’t.

James M. Hohman is the director of fiscal policy and Jarrett Skorup is director of marketing and communications at the Mackinac Center for Public Policy.

Comments / 16

The Hill

The Hill

324K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#American#The Alice Report#Cnn#The Associated Press#National Public Radio#The United Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
United Way
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

President Biden’s democracy agenda is in trouble

President Biden told the world that the most important struggle of the 21st century was between democracies and autocracies — and he promised that the United States would lead the fight. Eight months into his presidency, the autocrats are the ones on the march. As democracies collapse, so do the aspirations of millions for greater dignity, agency and freedom. Afghanistan is just the latest example. Let’s hope it’s the last.
BusinessWashington Examiner

Biden economic agenda is anti-small business

Federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits are set to expire in September, and that’s great news for small businesses. Unfortunately, the real fight to save small businesses is only beginning as President Joe Biden seeks to implement an economic agenda that is anti-small business. Though clearly well-intentioned, federal COVID-19 assistance ended up...
Businessmymotherlode.com

Biden: My Agenda Will Lower Prescription Drug Prices

President Biden delivered a speech on wanting to lower prescription drug prices. Biden was Monday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:. “There aren’t a lot of things that almost every American can agree on. But I think it’s safe to say that all of us — whatever our background, our age, or where we live -– can agree that prescription drug prices are outrageously expensive in America.
Congress & CourtsWest Central Tribune

Moderate U.S. House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden's top priorities, until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign...
Presidential Electionamac.us

Biden’s Tax and Spend Agenda Hitting Roadblocks

Even before being sworn in as President, Joe Biden talked confidently about his economic vision for America. How he would raise taxes on the wealthy and corporations, but not folks making under $400,000 a year, he said. This is on top of record-breaking spending on COVID relief and economic assistance packages that started last Congress. Eight months into the Biden presidency, we’ve seen more massive spending bills come from the Democrat-controlled Congress, consistently high unemployment, and rising inflation from increased demands for goods and services on regular household items – which hurts middle and low-income earners most. So what are the roadblocks to President Biden’s extreme tax and spend schemes?
EducationWashington Examiner

Biden’s equity agenda will make schools less safe

To comply with President Joe Biden’s racial equity executive order, the Departments of Justice and Education will likely reinstate, and possibly strengthen, Obama administration rules for public schools that judge student punishments by quantity rather than context. Mere numerical race disparities become de facto discrimination. This puts teachers in a...
Energy Industryeenews.net

Coal executive to fight Biden agenda from House perch

Ohio is poised to send to Congress a Trump-backed former coal executive who plans to target President Biden’s environmental agenda and work to preserve the coal industry. Mike Carey, who won last week’s special election primary for Ohio’s 15th District, has a history of lobbying at the highest levels for coal. He was vice president of government affairs at American Consolidated Natural Resources Inc., formerly known as Murray Energy Corp., the company founded and led by Robert Murray. Carey switched to a consulting role with the company during the campaign.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden hints at national vaccine mandate as delta variant surges

As the delta variant surges across America, President Joe Biden this week hinted that he would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate across the country. Biden said he is currently looking into the legality of the U.S. federal government to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens. For now, Biden says that local authorities should move in that direction, but he has inquired to see if the federal government can force mandatory vaccinations.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. Senate turns to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda

WASHINGTON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a massive infrastructure bill and immediately kicked off debate on a $3.5 trillion spending blueprint for President Joe Biden's key priorities on climate change, universal preschool and affordable housing. The bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which the 100-member...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Biden's COVID strategy -- tightly control Americans, no controls for illegal entrants

Watching television coverage of people crossing the border illegally at our southern border I began to wonder: where are they going?. I was shocked to learn that the Biden administration refuses to tell the states and cities how many people they are sending – and who they are sending. Apparently, immigrants just get put on airplanes, buses, and trains, and go off into America.
Congress & CourtsSacramento Bee

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion Biden agenda blueprint

MIKE DORNING, LAURA DAVISON AND STEVEN T. DENNIS Bloomberg News. Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.
Presidential ElectionThe Fiscal Times

A Big — but Partial — Win for Biden

Tuesday was a landmark day — and not because Lionel Messi headed to Paris or Mountain Dew said it would be rolling out spiked versions. And no, we’re not talking about Rick Astley’s ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ topping a billion views on YouTube, either. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would resign, and on the fiscal front, the Senate finally passed the bipartisan infrastructure bill — and immediately turned to an even bigger spending plan. Here’s what you need to know.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Biden’s trillions-dollar agenda is staggeringly irresponsible

A trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even he might blanch at the shameless profligacy that...

Comments / 16

Community Policy