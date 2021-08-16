The next major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 fixes GPS, lowers respecing cost
It’s been quite a while since CD Projekt Red released a major patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.2 came out at the end of March, bringing with it a massive list of changes and performance tweaks. Today, the developer offered a glimpse at the game’s next update, patch 1.3. But for those hoping for anything substantial may be disappointed. The next patch for Cyberpunk 2077 fixes the awful GPS system, lowers the cost for respecing your character, and slightly changes an early main quest.www.pcinvasion.com
