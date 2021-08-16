The next major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 fixes GPS, lowers respecing cost

It’s not exactly news that Cyberpunk 2077 was not what it promised to be at launch. It took several rounds of fixes and patches for CD Projekt Red to even get the game to a state where it was anything close to what it should have been. But the problem is that there are still parts of the game where it fails to live up to its inherent potential, and that’s where the modders come in. Every day, it seems like there’s a new Cyberpunk mod that I absolutely must download because it will fix a problem with the game I didn’t know I had.