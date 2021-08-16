Man convicted of murdering 9-year-old Lawrence boy in 1988 denied parole until 2028

A man convicted of murdering a Lawrence boy in 1988 was recently denied parole and will remain in prison for at least another seven years. John William, 60, was convicted in the 1988 killing of a 9-year-old Lawrence boy, Richard Settlemyre, who was found along the Kansas River two days after he was last seen fishing with William. His head, hands and feet were severed from the body, and other wounds were discovered on the body, the Journal-World previously reported.