Where and when to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Boone County
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Boone County. Walk-in clinics in Columbia are open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Travel Plaza, 6401 W. Highway 40; 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at West Middle School Back-to-School Event, MU Health Care Pavilion, 1701 W. Ash St.; and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, according to a city news release.www.columbiatribune.com
