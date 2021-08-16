Cancel
Boone County, MO

Where and when to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Boone County

Columbia Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColumbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week in Boone County. Walk-in clinics in Columbia are open from 1-4 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Travel Plaza, 6401 W. Highway 40; 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at West Middle School Back-to-School Event, MU Health Care Pavilion, 1701 W. Ash St.; and 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, according to a city news release.

Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.

