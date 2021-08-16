Hogan: Maryland 'ready and willing' to receive more Afghan interpreters

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland is looking to hire its first statewide autism coordinator. The position within the Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives would work on services and programming for Marylanders with autism and caregivers. “Maryland is a leader in finding and promoting the ability within disability for our children and families, by providing support to those in our community who are addressing disability challenges every day,” Steven McAdams, the office’s director, said in a statement. “Children with autism are already accomplishing great things, and I’m proud to build on our state’s commitment through our first Autism Coordinator who will focus on this important issue for parents, children, and caregivers.” The position was created under a bill Gov. Larry Hogan signed into law last year. The coordinator would be tasked with developing a plan to address autism-related needs in employment, housing, health care and training for first responders and criminal justice professionals. Applications are being accepted online.