Maryland State

Hogan: Maryland 'ready and willing' to receive more Afghan interpreters

Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Monday announced the state is committed to resettling more Afghan interpreters who have contributed to U.S. efforts in Afghanistan. The governor said Maryland already expects to receive at least 180 more Afghan nationals through "Operation Allies Refuge," an ongoing operation which provides...

