Realized Solutions Inc. has ranked #4349 on the Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses operating in the US today. The Realized Solutions Inc. team is excited to announce that they have been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which tracks the fastest-growing private companies across the country. In spite of the unique and pressing challenges imposed on the business world over the past year, Realized Solutions Inc. has done more than survive - they have thrived.