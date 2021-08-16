Cancel
WATCH: DeSantis announces COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Orlando

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced another COVID-19 treatment site at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando monday afternoon. Desantis said the monoclonal antibody treatment center at the stadium will be able to treat 320 COVID-19 positive patients per day, seven days a week, for free. He said the process is the same as scheduling a vaccine appointment, saying it can be done through the CDR patient portal.

