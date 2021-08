Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Rapper Lil Wayne may be the most surprising supporter of law enforcement and in the face of the Black Lives Movement, he has never wavered on that support. In a 2016 interview, Dwayne Carter Jr. also known as Lil Wayne was asked about Colin Kaepernick and he said that most don’t want to hear his answer because he had been blessed his entire life and never had to deal with racism.