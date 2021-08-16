Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Pa. lays out plan for COVID-19 testing in school, urges schools, parents to opt in

By David Wenner
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Pennsylvania officials on Monday announced a plan to test students for COVID-19 as part of the effort to prevent the disease from forcing schools to close. Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam also announced Monday she has signed an order that COVID-19 vaccine providers must collaborate with local school districts who want to offer clinics where school staff, students and families of students can get vaccinated. If for some reason local providers can’t conduct the school clinic, they must contact the state Department of Health.

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

Penn, PA
PennLive.com

Do face masks harm children? Penn State Children’s Hospital doctor says no

A Penn State Children’s Hospital doctor said kids as young as two can wear face masks comfortably and effectively. “Assuming it’s a kid who’s old enough to wear a mask properly, there’s no physical harm that’s going to come from the masks. No one is getting sick from the masks,” said Dr. Patrick Gavigan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist.
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Pa. lawmaker calls his school choice bill a ‘game changer’ with its focus on students, not systems

Another state lawmaker is making a run at expanding school choice opportunities in Pennsylvania. Rep. Andrew Lewis, R-Dauphin County, has introduced multi-faceted legislation that would establish state-funded education savings accounts called Keystone Hope Scholarships that could be used to cover the cost of homeschooling or private school tuition. His Excellent...
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Pa. county sues over decertified voting system

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A sparsely populated county in southern Pennsylvania is suing over last month’s decertification of its voting machines, and asking a statewide court to reverse the order by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s top elections official. In the suit filed Wednesday in Commonwealth Court, Fulton County said it...
Pennsylvania State
PennLive.com

Helicopter plant in Pa. to close, costing about 240 jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lockheed Martin said Thursday that it will close its Sikorsky helicopter plant in southeastern Pennsylvania, saying it has made a final decision on it amid a downturn in the commercial helicopter sector. The Maryland-based company said that, despite working with its customers and federal, state and...

