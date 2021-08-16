Pa. lays out plan for COVID-19 testing in school, urges schools, parents to opt in

Pennsylvania officials on Monday announced a plan to test students for COVID-19 as part of the effort to prevent the disease from forcing schools to close. Acting state Secretary of Health Alison Beam also announced Monday she has signed an order that COVID-19 vaccine providers must collaborate with local school districts who want to offer clinics where school staff, students and families of students can get vaccinated. If for some reason local providers can’t conduct the school clinic, they must contact the state Department of Health.