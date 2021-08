Born to Kenyan parents in Pennsylvania, Baraka Ongeri, who goes by the stage name binki, has all of the makings of a star. He was studying to be an actor at UNC Greensboro, but as he was in school, he slowly started to gravitate towards music. When he graduated in 2018, he released his debut single “Marco” and has since released tracks like “Wiggle,” “Sea Sick,” and “Heybb!,” capturing a crunchy, funky rock-n-roll sound that is both throwback, but very modern. Over the past two months, he has been rolling out a debut EP, MOTOR FUNCTION, which is out today.