Always make time for your passion. I used to love to write when I was young but I allowed the pitfalls of life to drown out my passion. When I began to write seriously, I had to go through some growing pains. Not a day goes by that I don’t think about how much I regret not pursuing the passion I had as a child. When I was in my mid-twenties, I met an agent in Los Angeles who read a screenplay I had written. He was with a major agency in Century City at the time. Despite being extremely busy and having a full roster of clients, he actually took the time to read my script. He returned my screenplay back to me all red-inked and gave me three months to get it back to him with all the changes.