Colquitt County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Colquitt, Dougherty, Lee, Turner, Worth by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-16 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central and southwestern Georgia. Target Area: Colquitt; Dougherty; Lee; Turner; Worth Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Dougherty, Turner, Lee, north central Colquitt and Worth Counties through 330 PM EDT At 232 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles east of Doerun to near Poulan to near Pitts. Movement was northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Albany, Ashburn, Sylvester, Leesburg, Putney, Poulan, Doerun, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Worth, Terrell, Sycamore, Sumner, Warwick, Minton, Stocks, Radium Springs, Sylvester Airport and Anderson City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
Putney, GA
County
Dougherty County, GA
City
Sycamore, GA
County
Turner County, GA
County
Worth County, GA
City
Sumner, GA
County
Colquitt County, GA
County
Lee County, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Leesburg, GA
City
Ashburn, GA
City
Pitts, GA
City
Colquitt, GA
#Special Weather Statement#Tornado Watch
