Rays sign David Robertson, lose Jeffrey Springs for season

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Former Yankees and White Sox closer David Robertson, 36, pitched for the United States team in the recent Olympics.

ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays added one potentially helpful bullpen piece Monday in signing David Robertson but lost another with news Jeffrey Springs underwent season-ending knee surgery.

Robertson, 36, pitched for the United States team in the recent Olympics. He was last in the majors with the Phillies in 2019; his best seasons were 2014-16 when he compiled 110 saves for the Yankees and White Sox. He has a career 53-33, 2.20 record over 12 big-league seasons with 137 saves.

Robertson signed a major-league deal and agreed to report first to Triple-A Durham to get back into a regular routine.

Springs, 28, was having a solid season for the Rays after being acquired in a pre-spring trade with Boston, going 5-1, 3.43 with two saves in 43 appearances, until sustaining a right knee sprain while trying to field a ball July 31.

The original plan to rehab the injury didn’t reduce the discomfort, and he underwent ACL reconstruction surgery today performed by Dr. Koco Eaton.

Springs was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Robertson.

