Europe urges unity on Taliban but is quiet on failed mission

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — European leaders said Monday they will press for a unified international approach to dealing with a Taliban government in Afghanistan, as they looked on with dismay at the rapid collapse of two decades of a U.S.-led Western campaign in the country. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke...

Country
Afghanistan
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

EU Foreign Chief Calls Fall of Kabul 'Catastrophe'

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union's foreign policy chief on Thursday called the fall of Afghanistan's capital and the resurgence of the Taliban “a catastrophe” and “nightmare” that laid bare a failure of intelligence and trans-Atlantic cooperation. EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell further criticized U.S. President Joe Biden for...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
WorldCNBC

U.S. forces can't help Americans flee to Kabul airport, Pentagon chief says

The Pentagon acknowledged that it does not currently have the capability to safely escort Americans in Kabul to the airport for evacuation. The Defense secretary's admission comes after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a dire warning to U.S. citizens there stating that it "cannot ensure safe passage" to the airport.
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Friday prayers quiet in Kabul, Taliban unseen

Friday prayers were uneventful in the Afghan capital, with no Taliban gunmen seen guarding the entrances of mosques or enforcing dress code restrictions as they have in the past. Some mosques even saw higher numbers than normal in attendance. The Islamic-fundamentalist Taliban issued guidance to imams around Afghanistan on Thursday,...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

NATO commits to improving operations at Kabul airport

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO foreign ministers committed Friday to focus on ensuring the safe evacuation from Afghanistan of their citizens and of Afghans deemed at risk after the Taliban takeover, centering on improving operations at Kabul airport first. Faced with continuing chaos in the capital and the exit roads, many...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

Biden to address chaotic Kabul evacuation, flights resume

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a torrent of criticism, President Joe Biden planned to speak Friday about the chaotic evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to airport pandemonium and cumbersome red tape. Evacuation flights at the Kabul airport had...
ProtestsDuluth News Tribune

Taliban urge Afghan unity as protests spread to Kabul

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban called on Afghanistan's imams to urge unity when they hold their first Friday prayers since the Islamist group seized control of the country, as protests against the takeover spread to more cities on Thursday, including the capital Kabul. Several people were killed when...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban call on Afghan imams to urge unity at Friday prayers

KABUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban urged Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the movement and persuade people not to try to flee the country ahead of the first Friday prayers since the dramatic seizure of Kabul on Sunday. In a message on Thursday as disorderly...
Foreign PolicyU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Videoconference with G7 Foreign Ministers and the High Representative of the European Union on Afghanistan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with G7 Foreign Ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union to discuss the situation in Afghanistan. All leaders underscored the imperative of safe passage for those who wish to leave Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political resolution that protects the fundamental human rights of all Afghans. The leaders agreed that the international community’s relationship with the Taliban will depend on their actions, not their words. Secretary Blinken, the G7 Foreign Ministers, and the High Representative of the European Union also exchanged views on counterterrorism, humanitarian efforts, and refugee migration, agreeing to remain in close contact on all fronts. Secretary Blinken thanked his counterparts for their steadfast commitment to supporting the Afghan people.
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

EU must take in Afghans, some may face 'revenge'- European Parliament chief

By Andrius Sytas VILNIUS (Reuters) - The European Union has a responsibility to accept Afghan refugees and cannot leave people who worked for the bloc in Afghanistan to "face revenge", European Parliament President David Sassoli said on Wednesday. He said refugees arriving from Afghanistan, which is now in the hands of the Taliban, should be distributed evenly among EU member states.
Foreign PolicyPOLITICO

Fortress Europe and other Taliban effects

Presented by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Send tips and thoughts to rheath@politico.com or follow Ryan on Twitter. Latest from White House on Kabul: Military evacuations continue. About 1,100 Americans, permanent residents and their families left Kabul on 13 flights Tuesday. Around 3,200 have now been evacuated, on top of nearly 2,000 Afghans.
Politicscommunitynewscorp.com

EU foreign policy chief Borrell wants to talk to the Taliban

“The Taliban won the war, so we’ll have to talk to them.” This is how EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell put it on Tuesday evening after EU foreign ministers spent two hours discussing the new situation in Afghanistan via video link . . The Spaniard added that this did not mean any formal recognition of the Islamists. But you have to talk to them for this very reason to urge them to respect the rights of girls and women. In addition, the EU institutions themselves are still in the process of securing their Afghan aid workers.

