Luke Hemmings' debut solo album is something masterful

By Jonathan Robles
variancemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we noted last month when Luke Hemmings re-emerged with his first solo offering "Starting Line," he was absolutely owning the spotlight. Now, just a month later, he has released debut album When Facing The Things We Turn Away From, and it has truly exceeded our expectations. With these 12 songs, the 5 Seconds of Summer frontman has not only veered onto his own path, but he has done it so masterfully.

