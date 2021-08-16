Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springboro, OH

Springboro Schools’ football season opener canceled due to COVID-19

By Schalischa Petit-De
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools’ football season opener has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 quarantine by Lebanon City Schools’ team. Springboro Schools said on Twitter Monday that the varsity football game scheduled for Friday along with Saturday’s junior varsity game have been cancelled. The school said the freshmen game will still be played. The district said they are actively looking for an opponent for the game Friday.

www.wdtn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springboro, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Springboro, OH
Sports
Springboro, OH
Coronavirus
City
Lebanon, OH
Lebanon, OH
Sports
Springboro, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Springboro, OH
Lebanon, OH
Education
Lebanon, OH
Health
Lebanon, OH
Coronavirus
Springboro, OH
Education
Lebanon, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Football Season#American Football#Springboro Schools#Wdtn#Jv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy