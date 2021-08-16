Springboro Schools’ football season opener canceled due to COVID-19
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Springboro Schools’ football season opener has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 quarantine by Lebanon City Schools’ team. Springboro Schools said on Twitter Monday that the varsity football game scheduled for Friday along with Saturday’s junior varsity game have been cancelled. The school said the freshmen game will still be played. The district said they are actively looking for an opponent for the game Friday.www.wdtn.com
