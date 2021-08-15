Cancel
Music

ADMT's emotional new single 'Slipped' is a reminder to appreciate those you love

By Jonathan Robles
variancemagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritish artist Adam Taylor (aka ADMT) is back with new music. The Doncaster singer-songwriter on Friday shared his new song "Slipped," an emotional track which is a simple reminder to appreciate the people in your life who you love. Perhaps, it's also incredibly timely, given the events of the past couple of years.

variancemagazine.com

#Mental Health#Admt#British#Doncaster
