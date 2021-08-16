Cancel
Paralympic gold winning Cedarville alum trains in Hawaii ahead of Tokyo Games

By Josh Goad
WDTN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKONA, Hawaii (WDTN) — Grace Norman, a Cedarville alum that won a gold medal in the paralympic triathlon in Rio, is training in Hawaii ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Team USA Paratriathlon plans to spend 10 days training in the heat and humidity of Kona, Hawaii before heading to the Tokyo Paralympics which start August 24. While in Kona, the athletes on Team USA are staying at the official Ironman World Championship Host Hotel — which hosts triathletes every year for the acclaimed event.

