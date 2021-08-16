Washington Capitals: 5 things fans need to do this offseason
Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports. We’ve sadly now reached that point in the offseason where nothing too crazy happens. We are in the middle of the month of August which means just over a month until the first preseason game and just under two months until it all counts. What can Washington Capitals fans do to help pass the time and get us to opening night faster?www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0