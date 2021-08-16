Cancel
U.S. Politics

Federal agents say they've seized thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in recent months

By Alex Hider
kshb.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said Friday that it had seized thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards in recent months as more and more businesses and local governments make rules to require proof of vaccination to enter certain public spaces. According to a press release, CBP's office at the...

