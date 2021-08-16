Gillette histories

The final ballot was run through the presses at The News Record office here Saturday and delivery was made to the office of the county clerk. The primary ballot contains fewer aspirants to office than that of two years ago. Voters have a choice of five men in one group, the largest on the entire ballot. In several of the lesser county offices, no candidates were filed to appear on the ballots, but space is left so that electors may write in names if they wish. The general election ballot in November will contain complete tickets, it is understood.