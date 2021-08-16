Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Ex-Michigan congressman who quit GOP over Trump claim dies

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan congressman who quit the Republican Party to protest GOP efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump has died. Paul Mitchell died Sunday, according to a statement his family provided to CNN. He was 64. In June, Mitchell told radio station WJR that he had been diagnosed with renal cancer. Mitchell, of Lapeer County’s Dryden Township, served two terms representing the 10th District in Michigan’s Thumb region but did not seek reelection in 2020 — citing a desire to focus on his family and expressing frustration with his time in Washington.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Michigan#Gop#Ap#The Republican Party#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
U.S. PoliticsMic

The future of the GOP isn't legislating. It's shitposting

It's hardly a groundbreaking proposition to say that after four years of Donald Trump in the White House, the Republican Party of 2021 is less an institution interested in actual legislating than it is a collection of loosely affiliated neo-fascists and enablers who have come to understand a fundamental truth of American politics in the 21st century: There are huge swaths of the country who couldn't care less about laws and Congress and "results." They want a sense of self-affirming superiority. They want mean-spirited partisan blood. They want, to put it plainly, politicians who shitpost.
POTUSWashington Times

Biden blames Trump for exposing his career of carnage

Joe Biden’s 50-year career in Washington will forever be remembered for the images of a U.S. transport plane rumbling down the runway in Kabul as hopeless Afghan citizens cling to the landing gear. It takes decades of death and false promises to whip up that level of desperation. As harrowing...
Michigan Statetribuneledgernews.com

Michigan GOP reps slam Biden over collapse of Afghan government

Aug. 17—Washington — Michigan Republican lawmakers on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for the chaotic, last-minute evacuation of U.S. personnel from Kabul, the swift collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban roaring back to power in the wake of the troop withdrawal he ordered. At least seven people were...
POTUSMSNBC

GOP claims it’s the party of 'law and order' as new details emerge from Trump’s plot to stay in power

The Senate Judiciary Committee interviewed two former DOJ officials in its investigation into whether Donald Trump tried to enlist the Justice Department in his plot to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory. MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade and investigative journalist Jean Guerrero joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the new testimony as the Republican Party stands by Trump. Aug. 9, 2021.
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

GOP congressman asks for immunity in Capitol riot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (CN) — U.S. Representative Mo Brooks has asked a federal judge to grant him immunity from a lawsuit claiming he helped to incite the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “This court must resolve whether it will render a decision based on fiction or fact supported by evidence,”...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

The most useless vice president of the century

While anywhere between 10,000 and 40,000 Americans have less than a fortnight to escape Afghanistan before President Joe Biden's withdrawal deadline, the president is missing in action. The only person even more unseen than Biden, who emerged from hibernation in Camp David for fewer than 20 minutes of remarks on Monday, is Vice President Kamala Harris. The supposedly "historic" vice president who boasted of being the "last person in the room" when her boss decided on the Afghanistan withdrawal has not held a public event in nearly a week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy