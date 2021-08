Perhaps this is why Marvel chose to reveal that Natasha became the most effective secret agent on the planet thanks to Enchantress’s fateful decision to magically bestow flawless prowess on her. We can see this in Black Widow & The Marvel Girls # 1, created by Paul Tobin and Salva Espin. As Black Widow takes on the mission to assassinate one of the Red Room’s most notorious leaders in the present, she is struck by a memory from her childhood, specifically the day the Enchantress appeared and changed everything.