Brian J. Lollar Joins Meradia as Managing Director

WAUKESHA — Payroll Complete, a division of Waukesha State Bank, announced the addition of Brian Jakel as payroll services enterprise account manager. “We are pleased to welcome Brian to Waukesha State Bank’s Payroll Complete team,” said DeAnne Price, president of Payroll Complete. “He has an extensive background in payroll services, which positions him well to help local businesses succeed.” Jakel comes to Payroll Complete with more than 30 years of payroll, human capital management and sales experience, and most recently served as district sales representative with B2E Solutions, Inc. Prior to B2E Solutions, he worked at Paychex, Inc. as district sales manager/sales representative. He holds a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and in his new role as Payroll Complete’s payroll services enterprise account manager, Jakel will work with prospective clients to create and build business relationships.