Brian J. Lollar Joins Meradia as Managing Director

WEST CHESTER, PA — Meradia has hired Brian J. Lollar as Managing Director. In this role, Lollar will support the firm’s full scope of investment operations transformation projects and advance Meradia’s penetration into multiple industry segments including institutional asset management, pension funds, insurance companies, OCIO, endowments and foundations and wealth managers.

