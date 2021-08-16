The Walking Dead Poll Reveals Fans Are Most Worried For Daryl’s Dog In Season 11

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleWith The Walking Dead heading into its final season, practically all bets are off. Now that the end is in sight, there’s more chance than ever of our favorite survivors being killed off in one of the show’s patented tragic twists. But it turns out that fans aren’t all that fazed about the potential fates of long-term characters like Maggie or Negan. Instead they’re most invested in what’s going to happen to Daryl’s loyal dog, Dog.

