Elk Grove, CA

Elk Grove Man, 77, Still Missing Nearly A Week Later

CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The search is still on for a missing senior from Elk Grove who authorities say could be in danger.

Kiflit Ghebremariam, 77, was last seen Tuesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. in Elk Grove.  He was wearing a white shirt, dark blue pants, and black shoes at the time of his disappearance.

He weighs 170 pounds, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, is bald, and has brown eyes. Authorities did not say why he is at risk.

Nearly a week later, Elk Grove police say Ghebremariam remains missing. Family says a group meets twice a day to search for him – and they say that there have been multiple reported sightings of him, but he is always on the move.

Anyone who sees Ghebremariam is asked to call 911.

