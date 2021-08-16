OCC COVID-19 Testing Site Updates Hours

Photo by Bob Vosseller

TOMS RIVER – Starting this week, the Ocean County College COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The clinic will be offering PCR testing. No rapid tests will be supplied at this time. The drive-thru site is located at 1 College Drive Lot #3 in Toms River.

If you have symptoms of COVID-19 and/or have been in close contact with someone with confirmed COVID-19, you should get tested.

Fully vaccinated people should be tested 3-5 days following a known exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until they receive a negative test result.

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 3 months and recovered do not need to get tested following an exposure as long as they do not develop new symptoms.

The CDC states that anyone with any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 is recommended to get tested regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.