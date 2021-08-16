Cancel
Wyoming County, NY

Barbara A. Kessler, 77

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara A. Kessler, of Dunham Road, Varysburg, died suddenly, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility in Warsaw. She was 77. Barbara was born Jan. 10, 1944 in Buffalo, a daughter of the late Elmer F. and Clara R. Vogl Schraven. Barb graduated from Baker Victory High School in 1961 and went on to work at Mercy Hospital as an operating room technician for 39 years before retiring in 1999. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, lunch dates, shopping with her granddaughters, playing Bingo, golfing with friends, and just about any type of social engagement with her friends.

