Mckeesport, PA

Two businesses destroyed by intentional fire in McKeesport

By Michele Newell, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Two McKeesport business were destroyed by fire, and the owner says the blaze was intentionally set.

The beauty salon owned by Raneshia Hall has been in the community for about eight years, and Hall had recently opened a second business next door, which she named after her uncle who died. Now both businesses are destroyed.

Hall had a rough childhood, but against all odds, she choose the path of determination.

“It was something that I worked so hard for. Painting it myself, me and my cousin. My uncle who passed away put my floors in,” Hall said.

Hall worked seven days a week to become a successful business owner. Then, the pandemic hit.

“I had to be closed down for most of the pandemic. We really just got going again,” she said.

Last week Hall’s business took yet another blow.

“My sister called me and told me my salon was in flames,” she said.

It wasn’t just Hall’s salon. The business next door was also on fire. Hall recently opened it in honor of her uncle who lost his life to violence.

“A variety of things in there. Vendors, everything of theirs is ruined,” Hall said.

What started out as a dream has now become a nightmare. What’s worse for Hall is knowing how the fire started.

“They said someone broke in through the back and came in and lit three fires in three different places,” she said.

It’s not clear who started the fire or why, but Hall said she feels targeted.

Hall has insurance on the building, but it won’t cover everything she lost. A gofundme page has been set up to help with expenses.

©2021 Cox Media Group

