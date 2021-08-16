Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

New England has one of the best beach boardwalks in the U.S., according to Reader’s Digest

By Kristi Palma
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

Visitors experience classic amusement rides, restaurants, shops, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxgKc_0bTH0U4x00
Old Orchard Beach in Maine. Shutterstock / Jon Bilous

A beach boardwalk in Maine with classic amusement rides and a picturesque pier was just named among the best in the U.S.

Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the 20 best beach boardwalks in America, and Maine’s Old Orchard Beach made the cut.

Beach boardwalks are “the heart of a great waterfront getaway,” wrote Reader’s Digest, which said this about its picks: “These fun-filled boardwalks offer gorgeous water views and an incredible array of activities and attractions right next to some of the country’s best beaches.”

Here’s what the publication wrote, in part, about Old Orchard Beach, which it called the best for small-town charm:

“This New England beach is a top choice for families, and its unique boardwalk is one of the reasons. First, there’s the long boardwalk pier that picturesquely extends over the Atlantic and is filled with great boutiques, cafés, and treats. Back on the sand is New England’s only remaining beachside amusement park, Palace Playland, where you can ride a classic Ferris wheel, a carousel, or two speeding roller coasters, all within a few feet of the beach.”

— Reader’s Digest

Benefits of the boardwalk include eating lobster rolls and experiencing the classic amusement rides at Palace Playland (originally built in 1902), though visitors won’t find the “adrenaline-rush” attractions found at newer boardwalks, the publication noted.

To determine the best beach boardwalks, editors created a list of criteria, which included a “stellar location with a sandy beach, as well as water (although not necessarily an ocean).” The boardwalks didn’t have to be made of wood, but needed to be “more than a sidewalk” and attract plenty of visitors. Editors also considered online reviews of the destinations, as well as recommendations from travel experts.

View the full list of 20 best beach boardwalks in America.

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Beaches#Sandy Beach#Orchard Beach#The U S Reader S Digest#Reader S Digest Benefits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

These three Massachusetts beaches are among the best in the country, according to Condé Nast Traveler

Looking to get the most out of these last few weeks of summer? Condé Nast Traveler endorsed three Massachusetts beaches in its list of the best seashores in the US. The unranked list, released Aug. 13, names Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Singing Beach in Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Siasconset Beach in Nantucket as three of the 19 best beaches in the country. With each notable beach, the publication includes lodging recommendations.
TravelPosted by
Robb Report

This Airbnb ‘Castle’ Lets You Live Like a Royal in Upstate New York

Wary about traveling to Europe, but still in the mood for a fairy tale-like getaway? Consider heading to upstate New York. For all those seeking to vacation like royalty, the Castle Cottage listed on Airbnb in Bolton Landing, New York, is a surprising source of medieval village-style charm. Recommended by the hosts for small families, romantic getaways or weekend trips with friends, the mini-castle can sleep up to six guests in its main house, where the two bedrooms have queen-sized beds with memory foam mattresses, and there is also a pull-out sofa. In contrast to the home’s rocky exterior, the interiors feature modern overhead lighting, updated cooking appliances, wi-fi and a flat-screen TV. Yet, the arched doorways, stained glass, terraces and stone floors are all in line with the castle theme.
TravelBoston Globe

These New England stretches are two of the most romantic road trips for couples, according to Travel + Leisure

Feeling some late-summer wanderlust? Travel + Leisure recently put their stamp of approval on two romantic road trips in New England. The unranked list touts America’s 10 most “scenic roadways” that will give couples “the ultimate bonding experience.” The two New England stretches are the “New England Route,” which snakes through Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont, and the Kancamagus Highway, which meanders through New Hampshire.
TravelFodorsTravel

Which Is a Better Vacation? Cape Cod or Bar Harbor?

One of them is a more beautiful (and affordable) destination to visit. If you were to put together the ultimate New England waterfront getaway, what would it include? Miles of sandy walking trails? Breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean? Rustic lighthouses and an abundance of seafood?. Perhaps you want a...
LifestyleUS News and World Report

Explorers From Near and Far Flock to Former Prison for Tours

CRESSON, Pa. (AP) — As Jason Cole and Ally Held moved on a recent Saturday through the former State Correctional Institution at Cresson, they paused often to comment on the property’s state of decay or set up the perfect photo, noting how fascinating it was to see the deserted buildings up close – and legally.
New York City, NYPosted by
Vice

The Wildest Houses You Can Rent in Upstate New York

We’ve all been itching to travel, and bust our vaccinated bums out into the wilderness for some Sunny D, skinny dipping, and fireside chatter. But with COVID-19 travel guidelines in a constant state of flux, we’re also thinking it’s probably on the safer side to plan our galavanting as close to home as possible. Plus, it’s a whole lot easier to wrangle the vaccinated crew for a weekend jaunt in a nearby town than it is to scoot everyone to Positano [sigh].
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

New Study Says This Is Best City in America for Walking

It doesn't matter if you're fitness walking, taking a scenic stroll, or simply moving from point A to B, not every city is created equal when it comes to getting around on foot. After all, many major urban areas lack sufficient wooded areas, some are too congested, and others seem as though they're built more with cars in mind than they are for pedestrians and exercisers.
Boston, MABoston Globe

The best Boston-area parks, according to Globe readers

If you’re looking for the perfect spot to spend a summer afternoon, Globe readers have you covered. We asked readers to share their favorite parks in the Boston area, and they sang praises for fan favorites as well some spaces you may not have heard of. Whether you prefer walking...
LifestylePosted by
Travel + Leisure

The Internet Is Perplexed by London's Newest Tourist Attraction — a $3 Million Hill

London's newest tourist attraction is a mound of earth that has visitors as well as the social media universe perplexed since it opened — and then closed — this week. Marble Arch Mound was promised to Londoners as an elevated oasis in the city center. A lush, green hill would rise more than 80 feet and provide all-new sweeping views of Hyde Park and bustling Oxford Street.
Old Orchard Beach, MEnewscentermaine.com

OOB boardwalk named among the best in the US

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Mainers and tourists alike know it well: the instantly recognizable pier, amusement rides, the smell of boardwalk fries and slices, and of course, the breathtaking ocean views. Old Orchard Beach is a must in the summer, and frankly—year-round. The writers at Reader’s Digest seem to agree.
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Best hotels in York to stay for style and location

A medieval walled city, packed with genuinely unique sights within a compact area – it’s no wonder York is one of the UK’s most popular city breaks. Here are 10 of the more stylish places to stay. The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some...
TravelFodorsTravel

The 15 Most Incredible Piers in the World

With oceanfront music venues, sea baths, and restaurants, these 15 spots prove there is so much more to piers than docking boats. It’s summertime, and there’s no better place to be than by the coast, going for a stroll with ice cream in hand. If that seaside town has a pier, even better. But there are piers and then there are piers. Built initially as landing sites for ships and ferries, accessible even during low tide, piers soon turned into entertainment venues, often resulting from day-trippers arriving at the end of the pier and empty space being recognized as a lost opportunity for income from shopping or fairground attractions.
LifestylePosted by
GreenMatters

This New England Hotel Is One of the Most Sustainable in the Country (Exclusive)

As an eco-conscious traveler, you likely consider your impact in regards to personal belongings, your chosen mode of transportation, and any activities you do along the way — but have you ever considered the environmental footprint of where you're staying? Most standard hotels are shockingly wasteful, using unthinkable amounts of electricity, and producing large amounts of single-use waste. That's why I was elated to stay at one of the most sustainable hotels in the U.S., The Glen House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy