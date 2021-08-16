Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

Embattled oral surgeon Dr. Mark Austin permanently surrenders NC dental license

By Ann McAdams
WECT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLELAND, N.C. (WECT) - One year after a prominent Wilmington doctor died after a dental procedure in the care of Dr. Mark Austin, Austin has permanently surrendered his dental license. An investigative panel for the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners found Austin’s actions resulted in his patient’s death. Dr. Henry Patel, a well-known cardiologist for Cape Fear Heart Associates, was 53 years old when he died.

www.wect.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Government
City
Wilmington, NC
Leland, NC
Government
City
Leland, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Sedative#Dental Office#Surgeon#Anesthesia#Nc#Wect#H P#Austin Oral#Consent#Cps#Ems#The Intensive Care Unit#The Nc Dental Board#Sbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. charges man who made bomb threat near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - The United States on Friday charged a North Carolina man who claimed to have a bomb in his truck near the U.S. Capitol the day before, leading to a five-hour standoff with law enforcement. Floyd Ray Roseberry was charged with threatening to use a weapon...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Elon Musk says Tesla will produce humanoid robot to help build cars

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company expects to build a humanoid robot with artificial intelligence next year that would complete simple physical tasks most workers detest. Musk unveiled the concept for the “Tesla Bot” Thursday during its “AI Day,” which the company streamed on its website. Musk said the...
Congress & CourtsCBS News

3 U.S. senators test positive in "breakthrough" COVID-19 cases

Three U.S. senators — John Hickenlooper, Angus King and Roger Wicker — announced Thursday that they all have tested positive for coronavirus. All three senators were vaccinated and experiencing a "breakthrough" case of COVID-19. Hickenlooper, a Democrat from Colorado, announced his positive result on Twitter. "I've tested positive for a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy