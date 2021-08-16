Packers' Aaron Jones (hamstring) returns to practice Monday

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) returned to practice on Monday. Jones has been dealing with a hamstring injury over the last week, but there has been very little concern about his health from most of the Packers' staff. Already back at practice, Jones still has weeks to recover and work with the team's trainers before the NFL season officially kicks off. With the offseason departure of Jamaal Williams, Jones could be in for a career-year in the receiving game.