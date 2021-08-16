Cancel
Groton, CT

Documenting Eastern Point in oils

By Sarah Gordon
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kbZMs_0bTGzmwq00
Deborah Harris, of Groton, uses oil paints to capture two sister homes as she works outside on Shore Avenue on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. Harris has been painting her whole life but has spent the last few years working outside documenting the Eastern Point Beach neighborhood almost exclusively. “It´s just so beautiful here,' she said. 'The place, the architecture of the homes, most importantly the people.' She works almost every day the weather allows and now knows many of the neighbors who stop by and chat as she works. “Everybody knows me now,' she laughed. 'Painting can be such an isolating thing, it´s nice to have a community here.' (Sarah Gordon/The Day)

Groton — Deborah Harris of Groton has spent the last few years working outside documenting the Eastern Point Beach neighborhood almost exclusively.

On Monday, he used oil paints to capture two sister homes as she worked outside on Shore Avenue.

"It´s just so beautiful here," she said. "The place, the architecture of the homes, most importantly the people."

She works almost every day the weather allows and now knows many of the neighbors who stop by and chat as she works.

"Everybody knows me now," she laughed. "Painting can be such an isolating thing, it´s nice to have a community here."

