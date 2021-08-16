Cancel
Health

Border Patrol Seize Thousands Of Fake Vaccination Cards

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Patrol agents say they’ve confiscated thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards shipped to the U.S. from China. CBP officials say 121 bundles seized in Memphis contained more than 3,000 fake cards printed with the CDC logo. It was easy to spot them as fake, however – the cards were...

