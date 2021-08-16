Border Patrol Seize Thousands Of Fake Vaccination Cards

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized over $88,000 worth of cocaine concealed within a Honda Accord at the Texas-Mexico border.
Packages containing 11.5 pounds of cocaine seizedby CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs & Border Patrol)
The 11.5 pounds of narcotics were discovered on August 18 at the the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.
“In an effort to secure our Nation’s borders, CBP has implemented enforcement strategies that have furthered the disruption of dangerous drugs entering the country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.
Border agents also seized the Honda. The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation
