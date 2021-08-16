Suspect shot while trying to run over deputy, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — TBI agents and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Memphis.

MPD helped secure the area after the incident.

UPDATE 1:53 P.M.:

A Memphis Police spokesperson said they were called to the scene of the officer-involved shooting to help secure the scene and were not involved in the original incident.

UPDATE 1:26 P.M.:

SCSO said around 12 p.m., a suspect attempted to run over a deputy.

The deputy shot at the driver, a spokesperson said.

The deputy was transported stable to Methodist Germantown.

The suspect was taken to Regional One in critical condition. TBI is handling this investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirms there is an officer-involved shooting in Memphis.

TBI said:

“...can confirm at the request of District Attorney General Amy Weirich TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 3700 block of Robin Park Circle in Memphis.”

Memphis Police and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Officer are on the scene, officials confirm.

