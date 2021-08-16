Watch Family Feud's Steve Harvey Dance And Crack Everybody Up After Ridiculous Guess

For Family Feud fans like yours truly, it can often be just as fun to see the contestants derailing comedian and host Steve Harvey with off-kilter guesses as it is to see the contestants actually guessing what I've been yelling at the screen for the past five minutes. But I digress. The most recent episode of Celebrity Family Feud featured one of Harvey's most hilariously physical reactions to one woman's questionable answer, though I don't think anyone will be hiring him to do any choreography any time soon.