Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Joe Root admits he "got a few things wrong" as England captain after India win second Test

By Matthew Cooper
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yeZG_0bTGypSQ00

Joe Root has admitted that he "got a few things wrong" as England captain after his side was beaten by India in the second Test at Lord's.

India started the day with a lead of 154 runs and only one recognised batsman, Rishabh Pant, still in.

England managed to dismiss Pant for just 22, with Ollie Robinson getting the explosive wicketkeeper-batsman caught behind.

The dismissal made England favourites to go on and win the game, with India having a long tail.

However, that tail proceeded to wag, with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami putting on an unbeaten 89-run partnership which gave India a 271 run lead when captain Virat Kohli decided to declare.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPO8e_0bTGypSQ00
England captain Joe Root has taken responsibility for his side's defeat to India in the second Test at Lord's

Although the pair deserve a lot of credit for the way they batted, Root's tactics came under fire, with England persisting with a barrage of short bowling instead of looking to hit the stumps.

The likes of Shane Warne, Michael Atherton and Michael Vaughan were all critical of Root, with Warne stating that England had been "terrible tactically", Atherton saying they had "lost the plot" and Vaughan claiming that Root had "over thought it".

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special, Root acknowledged that he should have "managed things slightly different" and vowed to "learn from that experience".

"It was a disappointing day," he said. "At the start of the day we were very much in control of things and to get Rishabh early, as we did, was exceptional.

"In the first hour of play we were brilliant again and I thought we were in a very strong position to go on and win the Test match.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3apD_0bTGypSQ00
Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah shared an unbeaten 89-run partnership to set up India's victory ( Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

"Tactically I got a few things wrong, and a lot falls on my shoulders in that respect.

"The game could have looked very different at lunch time if I had managed things slightly different and I will learn from that experience and make sure that in similar scenarios I deal with it better.

"Sometimes it can be quite difficult because they score in quite unusual areas.

"You are trying to manage the game and holding the rate with finding ways of taking wickets. I probably got that slightly wrong."

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Root added: "A lot of it falls on my shoulders, as captain you take responsibility. Tactically I could have done things different this morning and we went from a very strong position where we looked like we would go on and win to the game to being behind and making it very difficult for ourselves.

"I've got to do a lot of learning and that if we find ourselves in a similar position that tactically I am better."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Vaughan
Person
Joe Root
Person
Rishabh Pant
Person
Mohammed Shami
Person
Shane Warne
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Jasprit Bumrah
Person
Michael Atherton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsBBC

England v India: Joe Root century shows why he is England's Atlas

England captains have a lot to put up with. Michael Vaughan once had the partner of a player knock on his hotel room door to complain about the quality of wine served to wives and girlfriends. On tour in New Zealand, Michael Atherton had a 6ft shark dumped into his bed by Phil Tufnell and Alan Mullally.
Worldtucsonpost.com

Moeen Ali recalled by England for India second Test

Moeen Ali has been recalled to the England squad for Thursday's second Test against India. The 34-year-old all-rounder has played only one Test match in the last two years, against India in Chennai almost six months ago, but will link up with the team at Lord's. England were outplayed for...
SportsNorman Transcript

Anderson, Root drag England back into 2nd test against India

LONDON (AP) — Jimmy Anderson claimed the latest five-wicket haul of his enduring career to drag England back into the second test against India that was finely poised Friday after Mohammed Siraj's quickfire double in the home team's reply to 364. England reached stumps on Day 2 at 119-3, with...
SportsBBC

England v India: Joe Root brings up 150 with boundary

Captain Joe Root hits a four to bring up his 11th Test 150 as England close in on a lead over India in the second Test at Lord's. Listen to live TMS commentary of the second Test on BBC Sounds and watch highlights of the first day's play on Today at the Test at 19:00 BST on BBC Two & BBC iPlayer.
SportsThe Guardian

Root century gives England edge over India: second Test, day three – as it happened

That really was something. This whole series has been entertaining, and each day of this Test has been outstanding. Today, England resumed 240-odd behind with three wickets down, a mountain of work to do. But Root, who has had a few years of making moderate scores rather than dominant ones before 2021 rolled around, was equal to it. He tamed excellent bowling and looked good doing it, and nothing broke his concentration over the course of the entire day. He was there when it started, there when it ended, and including yesterday batted nearly nine hours in all.
SportsSporting News

England collapse as India claim second Test at Lords

India's pacemen have caused England nightmares, bowling them all out for 120 to claim the second Test at Lords. Chasing a target of 272 on the final day, England succumbed to a relentless Indian bowling attack led by Mohammed Siraj (4-32) that helped seal a 1-0 series lead, following the rain-effected draw in the first Test at Trent Bridge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy