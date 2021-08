Though mental health is extremely important to pay attention to, it’s sadly the last thing many people talk about. This is especially true for mental health in the workplace: people are scared to discuss it in the event that doing so will cost them their job or any future employment. Because of this, it’s the job of employers to change the stigma surrounding mental health. Mental health costs employers more than $100 billion and 217 million lost workdays a year; addressing mental health issues in the workplace will help to address that, productivity and employee retention.