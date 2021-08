Longtime Make-A-Wish® Hudson Valley President & CEO Tom Conklin has announced his plans to retire after leading the non-profit organization for more than 17 years. Conklin joined Make-A-Wish in 2003 as a volunteer board member after having established an career in financial services. In 2005, he was named CEO and began his tenure growing the number of wishes granted each year, expanding the footprint of Hudson Valley chapter, which is located in Tarrytown, increasing the staff, growing event revenue, and significantly expanding the network of Make-A-Wish supporters.