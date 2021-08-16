Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Head Coach Matt Nagy Says There’s No Quarterback Competition At Bears Camp

qrockonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBears head coach Matt Nagy says there is not a quarterback contest in training camp. He added that rookie quarterback Justin Fields’ stellar performance on Saturday was not enough to dub him the starting signal-caller. Nagy mentioned that Andy Dalton will remain the Week One starter. Fields is expected to get more snaps with the first-team offense and against the first-team defense. The rookie completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards against the Dolphins during this weekend’s preseason opener. Fields also passed for a touchdown and ran for another.

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Dolphins#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Matt Nagy Gives Injury Update On QB Justin Fields

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields has been electric through training camp and preseason for the Chicago Bears. Many Bears fans have openly called for him to supplant veteran Andy Dalton as the team’s Week 1 starting quarterback. Matt Nagy and the Bears brass has stood by Dalton as their starter, after...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace may have messed this up

Earlier this year, the Chicago Bears moved up to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Jenkins was widely known as a first-round talent, but slid to the second for some reason. At the time, he felt like a luxury pick for the Bears, even though they gave up a lot to get him.
NFL247Sports

Matt Nagy dishes on Chicago Bears' plan for Justin Fields

Justin Fields did nothing to slow down the hype train in his Chicago Bears debut. The first-round pick threw for 142 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 33 yards and another touchdown in the Bears’ 20-13 win over Miami in the preseason opener. Head coach Matt Nagy acknowledged the buzz surrounding Fields and was extremely pleased with his strong debut, but he is also not going to just insert Fields into the starting lineup prematurely.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears committing malpractice with Teven Jenkins situation

The Chicago Bears spent weeks downplaying Teven Jenkins’ injury. Now he needs surgery and could be out for the season. The team handled the situation horribly wrong from the beginning. Right before the 2021 NFL Draft rolled around, many draft experts expected the Chicago Bears to select offensive lineman Teven...
NFLQuad Cities Onlines

Watch now: Justin Fields sits out Chicago Bears practice Wednesday

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sat out practice Wednesday at Halas Hall as he recovers from a groin issue. Bears coach Matt Nagy said Fields was sore in practice Tuesday, and the Bears are holding the rookie out out as a precaution to make sure the issue doesn’t get worse.
NFL247Sports

Matt Nagy praises Darnell Mooney's route running, calls him a 'steal' in 2020 draft

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — As training camp continues on for the Chicago Bears, one player that has had a strong start through the first nine practices is wide receiver Darnell Mooney. The 2020 fifth-round pick turned heads as a rookie, grasping on to the Bears No. 2 receiver job and this year he appears to be ready to take that next step.
NFLPosted by
Daily Herald

Bears' Nagy held tight to assistant coach Desai

Bears coach Matt Nagy was happy when former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio got his shot as Denver Broncos head coach in 2020. But there was one assistant Nagy was not letting Fangio take. Nagy saw something special with Sean Desai, who at that point coached the Bears' safeties. Desai, who...
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

Bears' Matt Nagy Feels ‘Calm' With Sean Desai Leading Defense

How Sean Desai brings both energy and calm to Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After hearing members of the Bears defense speak over the past several months, there’s a clear consensus that the team expects an uptick, closer to their 2018 form, and that Sean Desai is going to be a key reason why they succeed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Matt Nagy discloses shocking plan for preseason opener

At this very moment, Chicago Bears fans are probably all buzzing about Justin Fields’ second practice against the Miami Dolphins. From what we’ve heard, those who were there saw something special. Fields completely torched the Dolphins, especially in the red zone drills, throwing three touchdowns on four attempts and also rushing in a score.

Comments / 0

Community Policy