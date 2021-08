Patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 was released today, and users of all platforms need to prepare themselves for a sizable update that reaches over 30 GB in size. Today, after 3:00 AM PT, patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077 went live. The previous big update was released in March, so the players were eagerly waiting for new content. The size of the patch varies across platforms, but the update weighs over thirty GB in all cases. On GOG.com it is 33.67 GB, on Steam 36.28 GB, on Xbox One 37 GB. PS4 owners, on the other hand, have to prepare for downloading over 40 GB.