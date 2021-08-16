CD Projekt RED Provided First Info on Patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt RED has presented the first information about patch 1.3 for Cyberpunk 2077. There will also be an option to reset perks. Almost two months have passed since the release of the last patch for Cyberpunk 2077. Then the devs released the patch 1.23, which fixed a number of minor bugs. Now CD Projekt RED has decided to break the silence and presented the content of the upcoming update 1.3. Improvements will affect the minimap. In addition, there will be an option to reset perks. However, it is still unknown when the patch will see the light of day.