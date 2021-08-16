Cancel
Field Hockey: Northwestern Field Hockey ready to dominate the 2021 season

By Skye Swann
Daily Northwestern
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter making an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, Northwestern field hockey is coming off a record-breaking 12-win season. Led by redshirt junior forward Bente Baekers, the team returns most of its players next year. The Wildcats’ success in the season came from a dominant presence all over the field. Baekers’ signature...

