Field Hockey: Northwestern Field Hockey ready to dominate the 2021 season

With the kickoff of the high school football season only a week away, Elba coach Marc Sieving reports his Tigers are ready to play. “We still have a lot of work to do in a very short time,” stated Sieving, “but the players are ready to get on the field and I’ll admit that we as coaches are anxious to also get the season underway. Last week was the official start of preseason practice and we went out three days in shorts and helmets and one day in shorts and shoulder pads. We had a scrimmage Saturday night and got to watch the players in a game-type situation, but with just two weeks in pads before our first game it forces us to probably try to get a little too much done in a short period of time.”