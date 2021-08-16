Field Hockey: Northwestern Field Hockey ready to dominate the 2021 season

ESM Stadium Turf Field August 16th - 18th Grades 1st - 6th ; 9:00 - 11:30 AM Grades 7th - 12th; 9:00 AM - 1:30 PM Coaches Kate Harris, Lucia Meola and Lindsey Neuhaus Lindner. This camp will focus on field hockey skills and strategies for all levels as well as get current players prepared for their upcoming seasons. Players will develop individual skills as well as team skills. Each day will feature individual stick skills, small sided games and scrimmage play. Space is limited. Each player receives a camp reversible. Players should bring mask, cleats, shin guards, field hockey stick, mouth guard, goggles (if desired), water bottle and lunch or a snack. Bring sneakers for inclement weather. If interested in trying goalie, please note so we can make sure to have equipment. FEE: Grades 1st - 6th $60 if received by 07/10, $65 if received after 7/10. Grades 7th - 12th $80 if received by 7/10 $85 is received after 7/10.
