Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Turns Positive; Sesen Bio Shares Plummet

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.03% to 35,526.99 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 14,771.91. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,468.88. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 36,680,110 cases with around 621,630 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,225,510 cases and 431,640 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,364,090 COVID-19 cases with 569,050 deaths. In total, there were at least 207,273,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,364,400 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

