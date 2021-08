BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County Health Department is recommending all county schools require masks for students. The department said the change comes after local hospitals asked for masking in the fall semester. In a Tuesday release, the health department described their relationship with hospitals across the county in getting information on hospitalizations and the state of COVID in the county. However, recent information changed the county’s recommendations, according to the statement: Even under normal circumstances, hospitals in Bucks County have limited ability to treat severe pediatric cases of any type. As our hospitals must refer all serious cases to pediatric...