CONFIRMED: Boma Will Be the First Buffet to Return to Walt Disney World

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney has confirmed our report that Boma – Flavors of Africa will be the first buffet to return to Walt Disney World when it reopens on August 20. Buffets were closed due to health and safety procedures when Walt Disney World reopened in July 2020 during the pandemic. Restaurants such as Tusker House at Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopened with family-style dining instead of the traditional buffet. Now, buffets are beginning to return.

