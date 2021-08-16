Cancel
Fairchild, WI

Frank Charles Vojtik

wwisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Charles Vojtik, age 80, passed away on December 5, 2020 at Fountainhead Homes in DeForest, Wisconsin from aspiration pneumonia/Covid-19. The son of Frank W. and Louise (Henzl) Vojtik, he was born on October 8, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois and as a young boy the family moved to Fairchild, Wisconsin. After graduating from Fairchild High School, he then moved to Madison, Wisconsin to attend the University of Wisconsin, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Botany with an emphasis on Plant Pathology. While at the university, he was a member of the University Marching Band and had the privilege of playing with the band at the 1960 Rose Bowl. On June 1, 1961, he was united in marriage to Betty A. Kohn of Fairchild, Wisconsin at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They made their home in Madison, Wisconsin where they raised their two daughters, Debbie and Lori. While raising their young family, Frank and Betty also took care of over 20 foster babies until they were adopted.

