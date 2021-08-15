Shooting in Oxnard leaves one man dead

VICTIM: 45 year old male, Oxnard Resident (name withheld pending notification to family) On August 15, 2021, at about 12:30 AM, Oxnard Police Officers were dispatched to assist the Oxnard Fire Department at a residence with a possible stabbing victim. Officers responded to the residence when they learned that the victim was being immediately transported to the hospital for further medical treatment. Unfortunately, once at the hospital the male succumbed to his injuries and died.