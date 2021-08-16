Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Janis Joplin's Scrapbook Days & Summers Is an Intimate Self Portrait of a Rock Icon

By Jordan Runtagh
Posted by 
People
People
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe notion of overnight rock stardom is little more than a compelling myth, but Janis Joplin certainly came close with her back-to-back performances at the Monterey Pop Festival in June of 1967. The 24-year-old wowed the crowd of hipster hippies and industry elites with an anguished airing of Big Mama Thornton's gutbucket R&B standard "Ball and Chain" while filmmaker D.A. Pennebaker's documentary cameras whirred. They captured what's become the most enduring image of the singer. She stomps. She growls. She shakes. She wails. Her face is contorted in agony as she punctuates lyrical accusations with a scornful thrust of her finger. When the song ends, she appears to emerge from a trance. As the rapturous applause echoes throughout the pavilion, her face erupts into an enormous grin. She retreats from the stage with a jubilant skip, a momentary display of ecstasy that shatters any illusions of her hardened blues mama persona.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

123K+
Followers
29K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janis Joplin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Scrapbooking#Music Business#Texaco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beaumont, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Local artist depicts Joplin in Lowe's mural

Kimberly Brown has been making art for a while. “(I’ve been) a working artist maybe ten years, but I feel like I’ve probably been an artist most of my life in some way,” she says. In March, Lowe’s contacted Brown to ask her to paint a mural to celebrate the...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
RelationshipsEssence

Bobby Brown's Oldest Daughter La'Princia Is A Married Woman

Bobby and his family were all smiles as La'Princia wed her longtime beau, Eddie Ray. After a time of loss and tragedy, Bobby Brown and his family have something to celebrate: a wedding. The R&B crooner’s daughter La’Princia Brown recently tied the knot. She married longtime boyfriend and media personality...
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Jennifer Hudson Looks Breathtaking in Puffed Red Gown & Fishnet Headpiece for Ebony Magazine Photoshoot

Get a glimpse of singer and actress Jennifer Hudson's captivating look as she stunned on the cover of Ebony Magazine's September Digital Cover. Jennifer Hudson has come a long way since her emergence as a finalist on the third season of "American Idol." She is a two-time Grammy award winner and has also won an Oscar for her incredible musical and acting talent.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Joplin, MOPosted by
The Joplin Globe

'Rocky Horror' stage play set at Joplin's Studio 124

Becki Arnall is a “mega fan” of Frank N. Furter, Riff Raff and Magenta — but it took some time for that to happen. “‘Rocky Horror’ is a crowd favorite, but not necessarily mine,” she said. “However, having now been involved with a variety of productions, it has become one that is often associated with me and has become something I look forward to every time I do it. When it is not on the docket for me to be working on at some point in the future, I miss it.”
Petsfarmforum.net

Jerry Nelson: Goodbye, old friend

Sandy was behind bars when I first met him. He had been picked up by local authorities who said they had found him wandering aimlessly out in the country. He had no ID on him and was thin and filthy. There was something about the way he peered at me...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Classic interview: Jimmy Page talks Yardbirds, Jeff Beck, Led Zeppelin and his early career with guitars

Jimmy Page’s autobiography is a labour of love that charts the Led Zeppelin icon’s musical journey through over 600 photographs, including many from his private archive. Here, in an exclusive new interview from Guitarist magazine in 2014, one of rock guitar’s true giants talks about the instruments that shaped his early path from teenage pretender to star of the London session scene, Yardbird and beyond...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Amomama

Diana Ross’ Daughters Tracee & ‘Big Sister’ Rhonda Hug in a Photo, Showing Strong Resemblances to Mom

Iconic singer Diana Ross' daughters Rhonda and Tracee Ellis Ross showed off the close bond between them in a new picture the latter shared on Instagram. American singer and songwriter Diana Ross is one of the most iconic female singers of all time and has so many hits and awards to prove this. She is also highly regarded in the music industry today for her achievements.
Theater & DancePosted by
People

Paula Abdul Surprises Childhood Dance Teacher with a Studio Renovation: 'He Taught Me the Love'

Paula Abdul is all about paying it forward — and she doesn't mind getting down and dirty in the process. The 59-year-old is the latest star to roll up her sleeves on the CBS makeover show Secret Celebrity Renovation. Abdul teamed up with contractors and designers to spruce up the Los Angeles-based recreation center she attended growing up and surprise her childhood dance teacher, Dean Barlow, with a brand new studio.
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Davis loses rock icon Yoder

Davis musician Gary Lee Yoder died Saturday, the local radio station KDRT, whose Davisville program interviewed Yoder multiple times in recent years, reported on Monday. Yoder, who was born in Pasadena in 1946, lived most of his life in Davis. He was best known for performing in psychedelic rock bands in San Francisco in the 1960s.
MusicSlipped Disc

Intimate confessions in Beethoven’s Moonlight

If you haven’t encountered the prolific Youtube pianist Anastasia Huppmann, late is better than never. Here are her intimate thoughts on Beethoven’s opus 27/2:. The first movement of Moonlight Sonata is dominated by a slow and almost yearning rhythm; as if Beethoven himself were in a state of lamentation. As I played this adagio sostenuto, I soon began to realise that there are some human emotions which are best put into musical form. There is simply no way that words could describe what can only be called a mournful state of beauty. As if I were walking with Beethoven himself underneath the pallid moonlight… I felt completely swept away in a sense of forlorn sorrow and yet, I could not help but to be captivated by this state of sublime rapture. These emotions would soon be replaced by a sense of personal transition which accompanied the second movement and finally, by the extremely turbulent nature associated with the third (presto agitato) section. I felt as if I were being swept off of my emotional feet into a state of ethereal agitation. There was a sense of tempestuous yearning and the frenetic tempo only served to heighten my senses until they hovered somewhere between uncertainty and magnificent bliss…

Comments / 0

Community Policy